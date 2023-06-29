The closure of clinics planned by the Ministry of Health for July, as a result of the need to reinforce other areas because of the summer, has caused discomfort in Lorca, a municipality to which 6 of the 15 centers that will be affected belong.

The president of the Federation of Neighborhood Associations of Lorca, Pedro García, told LA VERDAD that he does not understand why every year, for more than a decade, residents of rural areas have been discriminated against, who “have the same right to health than others.

He predicted that the situation will be worse in August, because there will be more closures, despite the fact that in the councils the population increases in the summer period because there are second-home homes.

The union points out that doctors who finish the degree go to other communities that offer better contracts

Despite the fact that the Federation requested a meeting with the management of Health Area III several weeks ago to find out the forecasts in the clinics in the summer months, they have not yet received a response.

PSOE councilor José Ángel Ponce said that “the worst omens are fulfilled”, since, to the list of centers that usually close, those of Morata and Cazalla are added, which used to be operational in the summer months. He assured that the closures will force residents, especially the elderly, to go to health centers and ERs, which will become even more saturated. For Ponce, it is not a lack of personnel but to improve the working conditions of professionals.

For its part, the CC OO union also pointed out that “it is very likely” that the number of clinics that close will be greater in August due to lack of personnel. For the union, the forecast by the Murcian Health Service “arrives badly and late”, taking into account that there are no longer family doctors on the job market, as is expected to happen with nurses, “since the Most of the professionals who have finished their degree this year have gone to other autonomous communities, where they are offered between six and nine months of contract, compared to the month or two offered by the SMS.

For their part, from the Association of Health Users of the Region they regret that “the social reality of the areas where the clinics are closed” is never valued, which usually have many elderly residents and with difficulties to travel to other places, as is the case of the municipality of Lorca.