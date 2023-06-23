The confrontation of the PP with Vox in Extremadura after the failed negotiations between the team led by the popular María Guardiola and the ultra formation has opened within the PP, just one month before the general elections, the most evident division since it has led it Alberto Núñez Feijóo. The popular leader’s campaign team is concerned about the image of lack of coordination that this negotiation has been able to give and the more than possible electoral repetition in Extremadura, because the majority conclude that the new call to the polls could be negative for the interests of the PP.

In some forums and chats shared by deputies, senators, organic positions and territorial leaders, the mismanagement of this crisis is disturbing, as EL PAÍS has learned. Among the messages there is a part that insists on censoring the behavior of María Guardiola, while another group of leaders slips more indirect criticism of Alberto Núñez Feijóo and his leadership style. “This has not been managed well and the error is not not not agreeing with Vox, but that Guardiola has gone too far in his statements, without anyone stopping him, and thus has blown up any possibility of a future agreement there with Vox,” says a leader popular national with direct knowledge of the situation in Extremadura.

PP deputies from the affected communities have written messages in these internal groups with very critical statements towards the Extremaduran leader: “Well, what a great deal Guardiola’s has.” “Those insults to Vox are also against fellow party members when she says that she would never let them into her government.” “What is it that she wants to say like that to her companions?” “The Vox of Valencia is the same as the Vox of Extremadura”.

Among the negative comments about how Guardiola has dealt with this delicate political operation, others are directed towards the national leadership of the PP and towards its leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo. “We knew it but until now that it has happened we were not so clear that we had returned to rajoyismo, that the problems are solved without doing anything,” says a parliamentarian from this last legislature. Another adds: “It cannot be that everything is fine, agree with Vox in Valencia or not agree in Extremadura, because something is wrong.”

The forceful press conference that María Guardiola offered this Tuesday in Mérida after failing her direct negotiation with Vox for the formation of the Assembly Table in Extremadura —which came to fully control the PSOE— and the statements she has made later in numerous media of communication against Vox, his ideas and his determination to “not swallow” at any price in exchange for governing that autonomy have gone down badly in many circles of the PP. Especially in regions such as Murcia, Castilla y León, the Balearic Islands or the Valencian Community, which have had to agree or are immersed in negotiations to agree on positions with the ultra formation.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

A popular leader with important responsibilities in the past takes the opportunity to emphasize that the problem cannot be attributed to Guardiola, that the popular Extremaduran has been very alone in these negotiations and he clinches with an opinion in which half a dozen PP officials agree: ” It is not a question of her, nor of arriving from Madrid with the order, command and yoke of previous times, but a global negotiation should have been considered, to reduce somewhat the tension in the territories, have more currencies to exchange, and not give the image of a federal party because the PP is not a federation of parties”.

Feijóo already anticipated, during the phase of the composition of the municipal and regional lists, that the regional leaders and local barons of the party would have the same autonomy to form them that he would later demand for himself in the candidacies for the Cortes Generales. It is what he has done now, with these consequences. This strategy had two clear objectives: to try to get rid of the possible failure in many organic and internal problems, which do not interest him at all in his goal of governing Spain at the first attempt, and to distance himself from the previous stage, that of Pablo Casado, in which he sent to his then number two, Teodoro García Egea, with powers to meddle in almost everything. Casado and Egea were the ones who promoted Guardiola at the time to take over from the historic José Antonio Monago in the presidency of the PP in Extremadura.

The president of the PP of Extremadura, María Guardiola, during the constitution of the Assembly of Extremadura, on June 20. Assembly of Extremadura

Guardiola has taken this transfer of powers seriously, to the point of communicating the breakdown of the negotiation with Vox to Feijóo a posteriori, contrary to what the Vox envoy did. Some national parliamentarians of the PP, but with responsibilities in their territories, have wondered looking towards Genoa, the national headquarters: “What is our position with Vox? because we are lost…, what does the national leadership do, what does it think?, because the problems do not solve themselves”.

“The great elephant in the ballot box of 23-J”

Different officials from the PP agree that now the exit is much more than complicated: “Guardiola is in a dead end, he has said things that he should not have said and now it is not known how all this can end.” The popular candidate from Extremadura has come to affirm that if the PP forces her to rectify and assume that Vox has to be in the Government, she will resign and leave. Some popular leader has come to comment that “the problem if the whole process founders will not be for Guardiola, who has already announced that he will go home, but for the PP and its future with Vox, the great elephant in the electoral ballot box of facing 23-J”.

Feijóo’s team and the party leader himself have publicly supported Guardiola, in which they have delegated the entire negotiation without direct interference, something that Vox has not done, which sent Santiago Abascal’s number three to Mérida. In Genoa, some people in charge of the campaign have wondered if in the case of repeating the elections the electoral result could be in danger for the worse and they have mostly answered yes.