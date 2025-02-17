Romania, Slovenia and the Czech Republic, countries of the European Union that have not been invited to the extraordinary summit of Paris, have shown their discomfort regarding this decision of the French president, Emmanuel Macron: “Countries do not receive equal treatment.”

The President … French has called for this Monday an informal meeting with the “main European countries” to “prepare” a common “response” to negotiations between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin About the war in Ukraine.

The president of Slovenia, Natasa Pirc Musarhe has issued A statement on social network X expressing their rejection for not inviting all EU countries to the summit: “I continue with concern the events related to peace efforts in Ukraine.” Pirc Musar alleges that European countries had defended the “territorial integrity” of Ukraine jointly, but says that “Slovenia has also stressed this constantly.”

The president says that the European Directorate has always been to reject that armed conflicts are resolved through armed struggle instead of peaceful media, so he understands that “unity strengthens its weight in international relations.” However, he points out that “only a united Europe can be a strong Europe” and regrets that the unit has been “falling apart.” Pirc Musar recalls that the new Trump administration is knowledgeable about this break in the European Unit «otherwise it would not have announced so boldly that it would establish peace in Ukraine without the help of European countries, without taking into account the fundamental principles of law International », knowing that resolutions could end up harming the Ukrainian people.

Finally, a sentence that Europe shows that by not involving all European countries, states “do not receive equal treatment,” and adds that “this is not the Europe we want to achieve.” He states that it would have been positive to be invited to all EU countries, even a “symbolic” presence, with which to fall “these difficult times” where the strength and unity of Europe is questioned.

The presidential counselor for Romanian National Security and Security, Cristian Diaconescexplained this Sunday to the Romanian half ‘Libertatea’ that Romania has not been invited to the extraordinary summit because “it depends on the initiative of the host state that the dialogue poses.” However, he said that “the meeting is informal” and that “no decision will be made.”

For its part, there has been no official statement of the Government of the Czech Republic, but in Prague it has not sat well that they were not invited to the extraordinary summit convened by Macron, when they claim to be the country that most Ukrainian refugees per capita possesses, he informs ‘Le Monde’.

Czech President, Peta Pavelhas been one of the many leaders who have insisted that the United States should not negotiate any agreement without taking into account Europe or Ukraine: «We have to be at the table. Otherwise, we would somehow be imitating the spirit of Munich that Czechoslovakia knows very well ».

“They want to prevent peace in Ukraine”

Hungary Foreign Minister, Péter SzijjártóHe has accused European leaders who gather urgently this Monday in Paris not wanting peace in Ukraine. “For three years they have not stopped throwing firewood,” EP reports.

“They want to prevent a peace agreement in Ukraine from being reached,” said Szijjjáró in his visit to Astaná, the capital of Kazakhstan, during a press conference with his local counterpart, Murat Nurtullu, collects the newspaper ‘Magyar Hirlap’. And he adds: “Those who are on the side of the war meet in Paris, those who have followed a wrong strategy for the past three years (…) causing the danger of a war escalation,” he said.

He has also criticized that these countries that meet on Monday in Paris to address the new United States position on Ukraine and about the role of Europe “have become a sport insult Donald Trump.” “We, unlike them, support Donald Trump’s aspirations, unlike them, we support the negotiations between the United States and Russia, unlike them, we want peace in Ukraine.”