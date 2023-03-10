The hunting society El Conejo de Monte de Cieza showed this Friday its discomfort at the authorizations that the Ministry of the Environment has been granting for the slaughter of those deer that cause damage to crops in places in the municipal area. For this group, the alternatives lie in the placement of cables with small electric shocks or, in very extreme cases, in the use of rubber bullet ammunition, especially in gestation periods such as the current one.

The hunters denounce that “environmental agents, with the approval of the Ministry, authorize the hunting of deer on private farms on non-hunting land to control damage to the crop.” They explain that said permits were granted by the Ministry only a few days ago in the vicinity where the hunters of the Ciezana entity carried out two hunts in January to control said damage; “Four deer specimens were killed.”

José Manuel Sánchez, president of this company, claims to be “totally against these actions.” He laments that “people outside this organization will have three months to shoot deer waiting at night and on non-hunting grounds, just now that the season has ended and the females are in full gestation.”

The hunters do not understand “why the Ministry is granting such authorizations from three damaged almond trees and without specifying percentages or offering data.” Sánchez stressed that the Cieza hunters “always bet on scaring away the prey. We continue with our hand out to farmers to minimize damage so that the rich fauna that Cieza has remains in balance.

Miguel Ángel Piñera, president of Coag in Cieza, indicated that “farmers affected by the damage are only in charge of processing their requests before the Ministry, but it is this, ultimately, that makes a determination.” LA VERDAD contacted the Ministry to find out her version of the hunters’ complaints and to find out how many permits it has granted, but it was unsuccessful.

Sources from the Ministry of the Environment told LA VERDAD that the topographic conditions, ownership and extension of agricultural crops in the Region of Murcia “make it difficult for there to be large populations of big game species, so their control is necessary to avoid traffic accidents or conflicts with other sectors, and if said control is not carried out properly through conventional hunting, we cannot limit control for damages”.

The same sources point out that if they detect violations such as not respecting security zones, “environmental agents or the Civil Guard must be informed so that they can report such actions.”