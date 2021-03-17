Disco Elysium – The Final Cut launches on 30th March, developer ZA / UM has announced.

That’s for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, GOG, the Epic Games Store, the App Store and Google Stadia priced £ 34.99.

The Final Cut will be available at no extra cost to all current owners of Disco Elysium. An Xbox version is planned for the summer.

The headline addition for this version of the wonderful RPG is full voice acting, as well as new political vision quests.

Here’s the official blurb:

“Explore unseen areas, encounter an expanded cast of memorable citizens, and leave an even bigger mark on the world, all with ‘quality of life’ gameplay enhancements and added replayability.”