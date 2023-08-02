Humble Bundle has announced the games available in its monthly Humble Choice subscription for August.

Every month, the bundle-loving team at Humble selects a collection of PC games for its members to keep. In addition, it provides access to the Humble Games Collection and Vault, and members get 20 percent off the vast collection of games in the Humble Store.

This month, the bundle building team has grouped another eight games together for its subscribers. These are: Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Chivalry 2, Road 96, Trek to Yomi, SuchArt, Tin Can, Hot Brass and Arcade Paradise.

Meanwhile, five percent of Choice membership this month will help support Trees, Water & People. This is an organization that “empowers communities around the world to protect, conserve and manage their natural resources”. You can read more about what they do here.

We called Disco Elysium a “verbose and rich psychological roleplaying game” in Eurogamer’s review, although Malindy Hetfeld felt the game didn’t offer enough choice in the role you play.

“While Disco Elysium shows you a downtrodden suburb in which teenagers take drugs and senior citizens play Boules on earthquake-cracked pavement, Disco Elysium doesn’t allow me to be the type of character I want to be – an even remotely kind one,” she wrote.



Chivalry 2, meanwhile, is a hack-and-slash multiplayer, and one which developer Torn Banner Studios says takes inspiration from “epic medieval movie battles”.

But while the company may say ‘epic movie’, my head says Monty Python, as you can keep on playing even with missing limbs. Ah, tis’ but a flesh wound…

Has anything taken your fancy?