The developer of Disco Elysium has promised a variety of fixes and improvements for the PlayStation versions of its game.

Disco Elysium launched on PlayStation 4 and 5 in The Final Cut form in March, and significant issues soon emerged. Check out gameplay of the PS5 version in the video below:

“Maybe blame it on the Doomed Commercial Area, birthplace of doomed dreams, resting place for every venture,” developer ZA / UM wrote in a blog post.

“Blame it on an incursion of the apocalypse in a localized space, or whatever Tequila Sunset hits you with. Blame it on a call to Abigail.

“Or just blame it on us. Because it is our fault, that’s true. We’re all just human beings dreaming big, and not always making those dreams come true like we hope. But we’re going to try anyway, and try again, until we get it right. And we will. “

To that end, patch 1.3 is being worked on now, ZA / UM said. There’s no launch date yet, but it’s on the way.

Here’s what it includes:

Tons of voice over fixes

Improved Kim pathfinding

Fixed controller interaction during Seafort Dream

Fixed controller interaction with The Pigs

Fixed Sandcastle interaction

Fixed car interaction

Fixed instances where the tide never receded near the swings

Fixes pawnshop healing interaction

Fixed Thought Cabinet freezes

Fixed save game bugs

Fixes for cutscene locks and edge-case interactions with controllers

And little bit this and that, general house cleaning after stormy development!

“And that’s all we can say for now,” ZA / UM continued. “We know it’s rough, we know it’s our fault, and we’re here to tell you it’s getting fixed.

“Thanks for your patience. Keep the days happy.”