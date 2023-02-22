The names of 212 individuals and 93 institutions have not been published, in accordance with the usual Nobel Committee practice.

The Oslo-based committee said there was a “downturn from last year’s number,” when there were 343 candidates, the lowest number of candidates registered since 2019, the Associated Press reported.

During the past 8 years, the annual number of candidates has exceeded 300, and the largest number of them reached 376 in 2016.

The highly confidential committee added, in a statement, that “whoever is nominated and who is nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize has been a secret for fifty years.”

A wide range of people can apply for the prize, such as heads of state or politicians serving at a national level, university professors, directors of foreign policy institutes, former Nobel laureates, or members of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

However, the entities that run the nomination may choose to announce this, which increases publicity for the candidate and the candidate.

Norwegian MP Lann Marie Noen Berg of the Green Party nominated two well-known climate activists, Greta Thunberg of Sweden and Vanessa Nakati of Uganda, for their “tremendous mobilization” on their two continents.

Thunberg has been nominated 4 times, including last year, when the award went to human rights activists from Ukraine, Belarus and Russia.

On February 1, the director of the Oslo Peace Research Institute, Henrik Urdal, announced a short list of human rights activists as his preferred candidates for the 2023 prize.

Among them are the Iranian human rights activist, Narges Mohammadi, the Afghan women’s rights activist, Mahbooba Siraj, the representative of Myanmar at the United Nations, Kyaw Mo Tun, the International Court of Justice based in The Hague in the Netherlands, and others.

Ordal noted that 2023 “coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,” and that his list “reflects a valuable and specific focus on human rights defenders and activists.”

The Nobel Peace Prize is received in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, while the other prizes are received in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, based on the wishes of the founder of the prize, Alfred Nobel.

5 Nobel Prizes were established based on Nobel’s will. The Swedish Central Bank announced the sixth prize in economics in 1968 as a tribute to the Nobel. The winners will be announced at the beginning of October.

The award includes a diploma, a gold medal and a cash prize of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $1 million), and the amount is usually split.

The Nobel Peace Prize usually raises some controversy, or surprising candidates appear compared to other Nobel prizes.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump were nominated for the award in 2021.