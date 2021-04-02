Research in the nature of the human being and its psychological components is a specialty promoted by psychologists, from Freud to Jung, but the Austrian psychiatrist “Wilhelm Reich” excelled in this field, and over the decades he discovered that vital energy of living organisms (argon). He revealed the brutal nature that glorified death over life. He revealed the characteristics of a person whose soul includes a vital energy that glorifies life, and about the aspects of its alienation from the human being, a woman and a man. And he has to learn to love. To know how a person transforms in his social and human relations from a good-hearted person to a naive person who is vulnerable to treachery from some of the existing relationships that make him glorify death over life, and transform them with his meekness and surrender into generals and exploiters, and describe him as a man who does not deserve life. Thus, “Reich” offers these commandments: (O man, your life will be good and safe if what is alive inside you is more important to you than falsehood. For you, love is more important than money. And if the purity of music becomes your whole life. And if your thought becomes in harmony with your feelings. And not in contradiction. And if you realize your talents at the right time. If you start living the thoughts of the wise. If you feel sublime when you hear facts, and dread when you hear nonsense. And if the love that you feel towards your children makes you vibrate with rapture and not anger. And if you feel joy when You see the faces of people on the streets overflowing with happiness and serenity, not with sadness and misery. O man, I know that you are a respected, social and working creature like an ant or a bee. You are able to surpass your youth because your awareness is the hope that remains for humanity. I never felt joy in the moment of drawing, building, education and agriculture. If she felt happy when she saw you grow your children, if she traveled to planets to discover them, and if she went to libraries to read what her book made about life.)

These commandments should be recorded on all kinds of tapes, and we must teach them to our children from the softness of the cradle, and read them to ourselves five times a day, before sleepiness and when we are awake, and post them on posters at the entrances of homes and rooms, and broadcast them from radio and satellite channels. Perhaps after a while we will be as our humanity deserves to be!