In the investigations, Alaa Hassanein admitted that he was deceiving his victims by deluding them that the place where they dug “jinns and demons”, with the aim of defrauding them.

His victims were also certain that he was harnessing the jinn to serve them and profit from him, adding that he was keen to choose very carefully who would work with him in excavations, stressing that this process was highly profitable.

In his confessions, the former deputy admitted that he had collected the artifacts seized in his possession after extracting them from 4 excavation areas in the ancient Egypt region. The width of the pit ranged from one to two meters at great depths, and that he was storing them with the aim of selling them to foreign experts outside Egypt.

On Saturday, the South Cairo College Prosecution received the criminal record of the former deputy and others accused in the same case, and revealed that he had previously been accused in 4 fraud cases.

According to Hassanein’s criminal newspaper, he was accused in 2003 in Case No. 12427 of fraud for signing bad checks, and in 2017, the security services arrested him on the grounds of accusing him of fraud and defrauding a businessman, and seizing sums of money estimated at $3 million.

Treasures in the possession of the accused

A committee of antiquities counted the artifacts that were in the possession of the accused, and they numbered 201 artifacts, two of which are a wooden slab for a sarcophagus inscribed with hieroglyphs, 36 statues of different lengths, 4 ushabti statues, two halves of a wooden statue, another of alabaster, and 3 statues of Bronze, the head of a small bronze statue.

The defendants also had in their possession a 10-centimeter wooden statue, a stone statue divided into two parts, the head of a clown and a pottery statue, and 53 coins of different sizes.

A pottery oil bomb likely to date back to the Islamic era was also found, 3 surgical needles, necklaces containing a set of amulets representing different deities, 3 stone pieces with pharaonic inscriptions, an offering table, and two black basalt plates, one in the form of a fish and the other in the form of two geese.

Among the seizures, 4 vases of different sizes, an alabaster bowl, 24 models of pots of different shapes and stones, 3 small-sized pots of alabaster, a small green jug of fiancé, 3 bronze nails, and 6 pieces of slate “cut stones”. To go back to prehistoric times.

The list also included 3 pottery dishes, 6 pottery pieces in the form of a small bowl, a stone bowl cover and a stone cover base, a wooden headrest, 10 pieces of green faience, 3 pottery lamps, and a part of a wooden animal statue.