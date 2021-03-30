Disclosure of Sisi’s message to end the Suez Canal crisis

The head of the Egyptian Suez Canal Authority, Lieutenant General Osama Rabie, announced that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi was following daily efforts to float the delinquent Panamanian ship in the canal.

“President Sisi was following the situation, and when I told him that there are 3 scenarios to end the crisis, he told me, are all the scenarios available?” I told him the discharge scenario was not available and not ready due to a shortage Equipment », according to” Al-Masry Al-Youm “newspaper.

He added, “Sisi responded by saying that the tools of the three scenarios must be provided, whether they are used or not, because people’s interests are not a game. The task must be completed as soon as possible.”

He explained, “Three scenarios have been developed for the ship to float since the first day, and they are the scenario of clouds, dredging, and unloading of the ship.”

He indicated that the plan was worked out and completed without resorting to the third scenario.

Rabei pointed out that persistence in work and sincerity are among the reasons for success, adding, “We will increase the authority’s capabilities to face any crises.”