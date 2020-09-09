The subject of the talks between the Belarusian chief Alexander Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the upcoming assembly in Moscow is mentioned. She was named TASS Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

In line with him, amongst different issues, the leaders will focus on the subject of restructuring the state debt of Belarus to Russia.

“Now, in circumstances when Belarus goes by such tough days, this communication is turning into much more related and necessary,” stated Peskov.

Peskov stated that “on the degree of consultants and numerous departments, work on topical points doesn’t cease.” Thus, the problem of Belarusian money owed, problems with the roadmap for integration, the problem of costs for vitality sources provided to Belarus are being mentioned. Specifically, the problem of future integration and “an entire vary of commerce and financial relations” are being studied.

Earlier Lukashenko predicted the collapse of Russia within the occasion of the collapse of Belarus. In line with him, the protests are coordinated by social networks. “All of that is globalized and internationalized. If you happen to suppose that wealthy Russia can deal with this, you’re improper, ”he stated.

In Belarus, for the fifth week, mass protests have continued as a result of official outcomes of the presidential elections held on August 9. In line with official outcomes, Lukashenka received 80 p.c of the vote.