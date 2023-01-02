The size of the average salaries in the city of the Golden Ring, popular with tourists, was revealed by Moslenta.

“Yaroslavl is considered to be quite a prosperous regional center. The average wages here are kept at a level of just over 40 thousand rubles, so the standard of living of the townspeople can be considered relatively high, ”said Anna Povago, editor-in-chief of Moslenta, a native of Yaroslavl.

She noted that the inhabitants of her hometown are mostly very friendly and helpful people. “They will never impose themselves, but if help is needed, they will tell and show everything,” Povago shared.

Previously, the highest paid vacancies in Moscow were determined. At the end of 2022, the most profitable offers were received by managers in the construction industry.