Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region: preliminary tests did not reveal anthrax in two patients

Preliminary tests of two hospitalized patients with suspected anthrax did not reveal the disease. The results of the samples were disclosed in the Ministry of Health of the Moscow Region, the message is given in Telegram– the channel of the regional department.

Earlier it was reported that two friends who came to the region from Chuvashia were hospitalized in the Moscow region. They ended up in the hospital with symptoms of anthrax.

“A full range of medical studies was carried out, the necessary tests were taken and sent to the laboratory for diagnosis. Preliminary tests do not confirm the presence of anthrax,” the Ministry of Health reported.

The first cases of anthrax were reported on March 15. A married couple turned out to be ill, in which the husband became infected while cutting a bull carcass. The man managed to sell about half a ton of infected meat.