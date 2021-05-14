Xiaomi has brought new gadgets to Russia, including the flagship smartphone Mi 11. This is reported on website companies.

Introduced in late 2020, the Mi 11 has a 6.81-inch 120 Hz AMOLED screen, a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, eight gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of internal storage. On the back of the smartphone is a triple camera with 108, 13 and 5 megapixel lenses. The device is equipped with a 4600 milliampere-hour battery. The cost of the phone is 85,990 rubles.

Also, the Chinese company delivered to the Russian market Mi 11 Lite – a simplified version of the flagship. The device differs from the original device with a 6.55-inch display, the presence of a Snapdragon 732G processor, a triple camera with sensors with a resolution of 64, 8 and 5 megapixels, a battery with a capacity of 4250 milliampere-hours. The Xiaomi website discloses information that the price of the Mi 11 Lite starts at 30,990 rubles.

In addition to smartphones, Xiaomi presented the Russian version of the Mi Smart Band 6 fitness tracker. A bracelet with a 1.56-inch screen, heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter, sleep monitoring function was estimated at 3990 rubles.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite and other gadgets are available for purchase in the Xiaomi online store and from partners. The flagship Mi 11 will go on sale at the end of May, and the device can be pre-ordered until May 20.