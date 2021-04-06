Russian tourists who are planning to relax in the resorts of Egypt for the May holidays were told the optimal cost of a vacation in Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh. Travel price data is presented on website Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

Thus, according to information from industry representatives, the demand for travel to Egypt has already exceeded the pre-pandemic indicators of 2019 by 50 percent. At the same time, there are no direct flights between Russia and the resort cities of the African country so far, and travelers will need to choose connecting flights.

According to online services, a round-trip flight from Moscow to Hurghada or Sharm el-Sheikh with a transfer in Istanbul during the May holidays will cost about 37 thousand rubles per person without luggage, and a ticket with luggage – 40 thousand rubles.

In addition, experts noted that a flight with a docking in Cairo will cost significantly more – from 67 thousand rubles per person.

In addition, experts cited the prices offered by different tour operators for accommodation in accommodation facilities in Egypt. For example, if you book a tour with Intourist, then for a week of rest in a four-star hotel in Hurghada, a couple will have to pay from 156 euros per room (about 14 thousand rubles), and for a five-star hotel – from 275 euros (about 25 thousand rubles).

Also, favorable conditions with accommodation in Sharm el-Sheikh were offered at PAKS: a week’s stay for two in a four-star hotel with an all-inclusive food system for $ 113 (8.6 thousand rubles) or accommodation in a five-star hotel for $ 519 (39, 5 thousand).

In May, Russians wishing to relax in Egypt were advised to book flights for April dates. According to the editorial office, a ticket of a Russian airline without luggage from Moscow to Cairo on March 20 will cost one tourist 33,700 rubles. Egyptian airlines offer a similar flight, but with luggage for 30,200 rubles.