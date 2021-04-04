A study by American scientists revealed the negative effects of sugar on children’s memory. They came to this conclusion as a result of an experiment conducted on laboratory mice, according to the Science Daily portal.

The animals were divided into two groups. One of them was regularly given a sweet drink. Subsequently, they were diagnosed with dysfunction of the hippocampus, the region of the brain responsible for memory. This was influenced by the increased number of Parabacteroides bacteria in the intestine. After injecting them into the body of mice that did not consume sugar, they also further showed memory impairment.

The authors of the study are confident that its results are applicable to humans. In the future, they intend to continue their research to better identify the pathways that signal transmission from the gut to the brain works.

Earlier, scientists at the Salk Institute for Biological Research in the United States found their own mechanisms in the nerve cells of the human brain that protect them from aging and damage. In this way, they compensate for the lack of DNA copying and, thus, are the longest-lived cells.