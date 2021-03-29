Russian travelers said that most often they do not have time for breakfast at the hotel on vacation – 32 percent of those surveyed admitted this. The most frequent situations with late tourists during their holidays were revealed by experts of the online service “Tutu.ru”. RIA News…

In addition, the survey found that almost every fourth Russian (23 percent of respondents) does not catch a plane or train. Also, some tourists are not able to get good seats on the plane, as they miss the start of online check-in – this was stated by 15 percent of travelers.

About 18 percent of Russians are in no hurry to get an animation at a hotel, another nine do not want to meet a guide. At the same time, only three percent of tourists are late for excursions.

Earlier in March, Russians named the country with the friendliest residents. According to the poll, Italy was in first place in this rating – it was named by 12.8 percent of respondents. Georgia is in second place with 11.5 percent of the vote, and Turkey is in third (8.3 percent).