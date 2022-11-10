Over the year, a square meter in new buildings in Moscow has risen in price by 11.5 percent

At the end of October 2022, a square meter in new mass-market apartments in Moscow rose by 11.5 percent compared to the same period in 2021. Information on the dynamics of prices for new buildings in the capital was disclosed by analysts of the company “NDV Supermarket Real Estate”, write “News”.

In the tenth month of this year, the average cost per square meter in new buildings of the mass segment amounted to 273.5 thousand rubles. Over the month, this figure rose slightly, by 0.1 percent.

As for the average cost of an apartment, in October this year it was at the level of 12.6 million rubles. Compared to the tenth month of the previous year, the parameter increased by 7.2 percent. Relative to September 2022, in October of the same year, the price remained virtually unchanged. The average area of ​​purchased apartments in new buildings for the year decreased by 3.7 percent, to 46 square meters.

According to Natalia Kuznetsova, general director of NDV Supermarket Real Estate, in October this year, 2,800 equity participation agreements were registered in the primary market of Old Moscow, which is 43.6 percent less than in September. Compared to the previous year, the negative dynamics amounted to 41.1 percent. Kuznetsova added that such a decrease in the number of transactions was noted for the first time since June 2022.

In November, it became known that in the third quarter of 2022 in Moscow, the number of apartments in new buildings available for purchase increased sharply. According to Metrium analysts, the supply of apartments for sale in New Moscow grew stronger than in Old Moscow – plus 25 percent versus plus 3.5 percent.