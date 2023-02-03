A resident of Ufa, who killed his children, had previously quarreled with his 13-year-old son and beat his wife

Having killed two of his children – 13-year-old and seven-year-old boys – a 41-year-old resident of Ufa had previously quarreled with his eldest son and beat his wife. Relevant details on Friday, February 3, revealed Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the channel, the family lived in a three-room apartment. The Russian went to bed with his eldest son, and his wife – in a room with a ten-year-old daughter and a younger child. At night, the girl approached her mother and said that her father was quarreling with her brother. Then the woman decided to sort it out and came to her husband. He started arguing with her and beating her.

On footage published in Telegram-channel Mash Batash, you can see how the mother calls the neighbors’ apartment and asks for help. She reports that her husband is not well, and loud screams are heard in the background. It is noted that the victim knocked on the door, called the intercom, but people did not respond.

At about five in the morning, emergency services received four messages from neighbors who reported that the person involved was beating a girl in the stairwell, strangling children, screams and noise were heard. When police arrived, three bodies were found at the scene. The man stabbed the students.

Earlier it became known that on February 3, a man in an apartment dealt with small children, and then committed suicide. His wife and ten-year-old daughter managed to escape and survive. On the fact of the incident, a case was initiated under paragraphs “a, c” of part 1 of article 105 (“Murder”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.