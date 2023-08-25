Fragments of a S-200 missile shot down in the Kaluga region fell near Obninsk

The fragments of the S-200 rocket, which was shot down in the Kaluga region on the night of Friday, August 25, fell near the city of Obninsk. These details were provided by a source. RIA News in emergency services.

“The debris fell near the city of Obninsk,” the source of the news agency specified.

On the night of Friday, August 25, Ukraine tried to attack civilian targets in Russia. The Ministry of Defense announced the destruction of the modified S-200 missile system in the Kaluga region by the air defense system. As the governor Vladislav Shapsha clarified, no one was hurt.

It is also known that part of the rocket fragments fell into the frame pool, which was located on the territory of a private household. Its resident said that three explosions were heard, after which parts of the rocket fell to the ground, according to her, the part of the rocket that got into the pool hissed in the water for a long time.

In addition, according to the Ministry of Defense, on August 25, 42 drones were neutralized in Crimea. The department announced the suppression of Kyiv’s attempt to carry out terrorist attacks by aircraft-type UAVs. On the peninsula, nine drones were destroyed by the air defense system (air defense), another 33 were suppressed by electronic warfare (EW).