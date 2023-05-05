The prosecutor’s office said that a 16-year-old teenager was injured in the fall of an elevator in Moscow

A 16-year-old teenager was injured in the fall of an elevator on Upper Fields Street in Moscow. This was reported to Lente.ru by the official representative of the Moscow prosecutor’s office, Lyudmila Nefedova.

Now the minor is hospitalized, nothing threatens his life and health. According to preliminary information, the HOA signed a contract for the maintenance of elevator equipment with a private company.

It turned out that the incident occurred due to a malfunction in the elevator. Before the emergency stoppers worked, the cabin managed to fly five floors. As a result of sharp braking, the young man who was in the elevator received a leg fracture.

Yulia Ivanova, the official representative of the Main Investigative Committee of the ICR in Moscow, told Lente.ru that a criminal case had been initiated under the article “Provision of services that do not meet security requirements.”

This incident was reported earlier on May 4.

A similar incident occurred in November 2022 in a residential building in Irkutsk. Then an elevator car with a man, a woman and a child fell off the fourth floor. It was reported that none of the people in the elevator were significantly injured.