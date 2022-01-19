The star of the film “Hannibal Rising” Gaspard Ulliel, who died on Wednesday, January 19, after falling in the mountains in southern France, was not wearing a helmet in a collision with another skier. The details were disclosed by the prosecutor of Albertville Anne Gash to the agency France Presse.

The prosecutor’s office of the city of Albertville is investigating the circumstances of the death of the actor.

The prosecutor clarified that Ulliel was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, although his presence “would not necessarily have made a difference.”

Gache’s communiqué notes that Ulliel collided with another skier when he turned to join a group of friends on another ski run in the resort. The actor was taken by helicopter to the Grenoble hospital, the second skier did not receive any injuries. Ulliel’s death was pronounced at 16:00 local time (18:00 Moscow time) on Wednesday.

The death of the actor became known earlier on January 19.

In addition to Hannibal Rising, the artist has played in such films as Paris, I Love You, It’s Only the End of the World, The Long Engagement and The Poor Man’s Revenge. He also starred in Marvel’s superhero series Moon Knight, which is scheduled to release in 2022.