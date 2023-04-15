Endocrinologist Dedikova: the use of sweeteners can disrupt carbohydrate metabolism

Endocrinologist Alexandra Dedikova revealed the features of the use of sweeteners. According to the doctor, some use of this product does not harm at all, but it has a dangerous effect on the health of others, in particular, it disrupts carbohydrate metabolism, writes RT.

Dedikova recalled that sugar substitutes are compounds that can mimic the properties of sugar. Natural sugars, in turn, are found in unprocessed foods: vegetables, fruits, legumes, cereals. They are used by the body as a source of energy.

At the same time, artificial sweeteners act in a completely different way. A sweet product also enters the body, but it cannot be used as an energy source, since it does not contain carbohydrates, the specialist explained.

“They don’t provide any calories to the body, so they are often used by dieters, particularly for weight loss. As for natural sweeteners, they are similar in action to natural sugars, ”Dedikova emphasized.

The doctor said that sugar substitutes are most often used by people with impaired carbohydrate metabolism. Sweeteners are also used in the confectionery industry and for the manufacture of medicines.

“But such distribution can lead to their uncontrolled use. Against the background of taking sweeteners, carbohydrate metabolism may be disturbed, weight may increase significantly due to increased appetite, and gastrointestinal disorders may occur, ”the endocrinologist warned.

She advised allergy sufferers, pregnant and lactating women, and children to stop using the product.

Endocrinologist, nutritionist Hasmik Atanyan on March 30 revealed the harm of sweeteners. According to her, many sweeteners contain calories. She also warned that it was very easy to go over the limit with them. The medic noted that sweeteners increase appetite and can cause gastrointestinal upset if consumed too much.

In addition, the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov warned that sweeteners can be deadly. The doctor said that sweeteners found in diet drinks and other sugar-free foods increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.