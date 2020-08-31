Aida Kirimova, a nutritionist from Volgograd, described the benefits of tea, and also revealed the danger of this drink for some people. Her words are quoted by “Evening Volgograd.ru”.

The expert called oolong tea the safest type of tea. It does not cause allergies, improves metabolism and promotes weight loss. However, people suffering from ulcers, gastritis and kidney problems should refrain from this drink.

Kirimova noted that pu-erh tea is a unique type of tea because it does not increase stomach acidity. It is allowed to drink it even with an ulcer and gastritis. Pu-erh helps to cope with heartburn, poisoning, colitis and duodenitis. It gives people with low blood pressure vigor and physical strength.

The nutritionist warns that it is forbidden to drink pu-erh at high temperatures, pregnancy, glaucoma, hypertension, urolithiasis, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease and kidney disease. Due to its tonic effect, it is undesirable to drink pu-erh before bed. It is not recommended for children under three years old.

Red tea (hibiscus) is also rich in nutrients. When consumed regularly and correctly, this drink improves health and metabolism. Red tea is contraindicated for stomach ulcers, atherosclerosis and insomnia.

Kirimova recalls that when taking hibiscus, you must strictly observe the temperature regime, otherwise the drink will harm the body. Strongly hot red tea violates the integrity of the mucous membrane, cold tea leads to stagnation of mucus in the gastrointestinal tract, and too strong hibiscus provokes migraines and increases irritability.

