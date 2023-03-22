The approximate cost of the Moscow suburban mansion of the Russian ballerina Anastasia Volochkova was named in an interview with Teleprogramma.pro Realtor Milana Levchenko. The specialist estimated the ballerina’s property in Nikolo-Uryupin at 230 million rubles.

Levchenko explained that when selling, the final price will depend on the preferences of the potential buyer: whether he likes the interior design or not.

It is known that the area of ​​the ballerina’s cottage is 850 square meters. Inside there are three bedrooms, two boudoirs, four bathrooms, a fireplace and a billiard room. There are many antique figurines, paintings, table clocks, mirrors, candlesticks in the rooms. On the ground floor there is a white piano that previously belonged to the singer Nikolai Baskov, which he presented to Volochkova.

In addition, on the territory of the site there is a guest house with an area of ​​200 square meters and a bathhouse. The realtor noted that the artist wanted to make a palace out of her mansion. According to Levchenko, the ballerina successfully realized this intention.

Earlier, Volochkova was photographed on the site of her house in a pink bikini. The dancer posted a photo from a nominal font with the initials AB.