Mail.ru: more than half of parents will spend more than 10 thousand rubles on graduation

Russians in the survey “Lady Mail.ru” and “Children Mail.ru” (VK projects) told how much money they plan to spend to arrange a graduation for their child, as well as what event formats are popular in 2023. The press release is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

It turned out that in almost 80 percent of the cases, graduations are held outside the school. Topping the list of popular places is a restaurant (49 percent), followed by outdoor celebrations (13 percent) and boat rentals (eight percent). Least of all preference is given to holidays in limousines – this option was chosen by three percent of respondents.

When asked about planned expenses, 24 percent of parents said that the graduation celebration would cost more than 20 thousand rubles, 13 percent plan to spend more than 15 thousand rubles, 15 percent – from 10 to 15 thousand, another 14 percent hope to meet the amount of seven up to 10 thousand rubles. Nine percent of respondents expect to spend no more than seven thousand rubles, ten percent – five thousand rubles. At the same time, seven percent are going to give no more than three thousand rubles for graduation.

“The biggest expense was the purchase of a suit or prom dress, and 15 percent of parents are willing to spend more than 15,000 rubles on their children’s outfits. Parents most often allocate no more than 2,000 rubles for gifts to teachers – 30 percent of respondents answered this way, ”the message says.

The survey was conducted from May 5 to May 11, about three thousand respondents took part in it – parents of graduates of the 9th and 11th grades.