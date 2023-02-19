The cost of an apartment in the building of the Savvinsky Compound, 800 meters from Red Square, was revealed by the authors of the Moskva.Detali group on the Facebook social network, owned by the American company Meta Platforms Inc. (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia). According to them, a five-room apartment in this building with an area of ​​160 square meters is estimated at 98 million rubles.

“The way here: from Tverskaya – into the arch of house number 6, then to the right, into the first arch there are already courtyards, from it – to the first beautiful courtyard, from it – if you’re lucky and the gate is open – to the second beautiful courtyard,” the group administrators explained .

The publication emphasized that back in 1939, when Tverskaya Street was expanded, the building was moved to the second line of the street, behind a new house.

One of the community subscribers in the comments said that the family of her friend had an apartment in this house and after the divorce, it was decided to sell the house. For real estate here, the former owners were offered three one-room apartments and one two-room apartment in Leontievsky Lane. The family was completely satisfied with this exchange.

Earlier it became known that the cost of the most expensive business-class apartment in Moscow in the primary housing market is 232.4 million rubles.