Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, suggested that Alexei Navalny himself could accidentally drink poison “for unknown reasons” and become poisoned. The details of the conversation, which took place on September 14, are revealed in an article by Le Monde.

The publication writes that the Russian leader allegedly spoke of Navalny with contempt and even called him “a simple Internet troublemaker.” According to Putin, the Russian has already feigned various illnesses, and also committed illegal actions and used the Anti-Corruption Fund to blackmail some deputies and officials.

In addition, the Russian president stressed that French and German experts do not provide their data to their Russian counterparts – this, in turn, complicates the investigation by Moscow. In addition, Putin proposed conducting an investigation in Latvia, where one of the creators of the Novichok poison lives. Le Monde claims that Macron denied the latest version and stated that Navalny could not have taken the poison himself.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was landed in Omsk. There he fell into a coma, and a few days later he was transferred from the Omsk hospital to the Berlin clinic “Charite”. European toxicologists said that substances from the Novichok group were found in Navalny’s body. His tracks were found on a bottle from under water, which his relatives took from the room of the Tomsk hotel.

