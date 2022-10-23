Governor Gladkov reported on the serious condition of the victims after the shelling of the Shebekino Armed Forces

Five out of 13 victims of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in Shebekino, Belgorod region, are in intensive care in serious condition. Their condition was revealed by the governor of the region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

Seven more people received medical care, after which they were sent to be treated on an outpatient basis. Another person went to the hospital on October 23, he was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, Gladkov said.

The governor also reported on the inspection of the objects affected by the shelling. According to him, three shopping centers were damaged, two of them “virtually ceased to exist.” A large number of vehicles were also damaged.

The authorities of the region intend to conduct an assessment and, on the basis of an independent examination, decide on the restoration, acquisition of new property, or compensation for costs. Gladkov clarified that this task was transferred to the head of the Shebekinsky district, Vladimir Zhdanov, who will have to provide the governor with a corresponding report.

Shebekino came under fire from Ukraine on October 22, killing two people – a man and a 14-year-old child. Some of the city’s residents were transferred to the nearby Stary Oskol. The entrance to Shebekino was blocked.