Thaiger: Russian is in a coma with a chest wound after an attack in Thailand

A 44-year-old Russian citizen is in a coma with a gunshot wound to the chest after being attacked outside a cafe in Thailand. About the man’s condition reported Thaiger edition.

According to sources, the Russian was also wounded in the torso and shoulder. At the time of the arrival of law enforcement officers, he was bleeding, but was conscious, media reports. The man was immediately taken to Thalang Hospital.

On the eve it was reported that a Russian citizen received gunshot wounds in Phuket. According to law enforcement officers, he was wounded at about 11:45 local time (07:45 Moscow time) in his car. Four bullet holes were found on the Russian’s car. According to CCTV cameras, the attack was carried out by a motorcyclist in a helmet, who approached the car, fired four shots, and then fled.