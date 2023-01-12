FAA: A corrupted file in the database caused a crash in the US aviation administration system

The cause of the failure in the pilot notification system (NOTAM), due to which domestic flights were stopped in the United States for several hours, according to preliminary data, was a corrupted file in the database. About it reported US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The department clarified that there is no evidence of a cyber attack at the moment.

On January 11, it became known about a serious failure in the pilot alert system in the United States. It was noted that this situation threatens all flights in the United States, since the system is responsible for sending information to pilots about the dangers of flying and restrictions in real time.

Later, the United States announced the lifting of the ban on flights after a major failure in the NOTAM warning system for pilots.