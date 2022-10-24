The reason for the fall of the Su-34 bomber in Yeysk was the ingestion of two birds into its engines

The reason for the fall of the Su-34 bomber in Yeysk was the hit of two birds in its engines. Such a cause of disaster TASS disclosed to law enforcement agencies.

They noted that at the time of takeoff, two seagulls got into the engines of the Su-34, their remains were found when examining the wreckage of the aircraft. “This circumstance led to the ignition of one of the aircraft’s engines, which caused its crash,” the source said.

On October 17, in Yeysk, a Su-34 military plane crashed in a residential area of ​​a house. According to official figures, 14 people were killed and 42 were injured. The Department of Defense cited an engine fire during takeoff as the cause.