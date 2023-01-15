Baza: Russian MMA fighter Gagloev found dead in a train car was strangled

Russian MMA fighter Georgy Gagloev, found dead in a train car, was strangled. Will write about it Telegram-Baza channel.

According to him, the murder of the athlete may be due to the fact that he continued to actively search for his aunt, Rimma Gagloeva, a fortune-teller known in the North Caucasus. The 57-year-old woman went missing last February in Chechnya. Relatives are sure that she was killed, because someone pursued the woman’s car before the loss.

Gagloev’s body was found dead in a train carriage en route from Moscow to Vladikavkaz during a stop in Rostov-on-Don. The relatives of the athlete have already been informed about the incident. According to the interlocutor of the publication, they have already left for his body.

Earlier it was reported that the world champion in practical shooting Jorge Ballesteros was shot dead in his own car. A 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head in his car parked outside a mall in Madrid.