The average payback of one-room apartments in Moscow was called “Moslente” by experts of the federal portal “World of Apartments”.

According to experts, small “odnushki” and studios in the capital bring five percent of the rental yield and pay off in a little over 20 years, and in the Moscow region – 5.6 percent per annum, while the payback is 18 years.

At the same time, small-sized apartments in Grozny proved to be the most profitable among small apartments – they will bring their owner as much as 11.4 percent per annum, and pay off in just 8.8 years, experts said.

Earlier it became known the cost of apartments near the opened metro stations in Moscow.