VTB: the average mortgage rate in Russia amounted to 8.3 percent

According to the results of the first quarter of 2023, the average mortgage rate in Russia was set at 8.3 percent. Information about this “Tape.ru” was disclosed by analysts of VTB Bank.

According to experts’ forecasts, in the first quarter the average rate increased by 1.65 percentage points. The indicator began to consistently increase from the summer of 2022, reaching 7.38 percent by November due to the “flow” of borrowers from the primary segment to the secondary. In the last two months of the previous year, according to experts, against the background of news about the possible completion of the state program of preferential mortgages, there was a rollback to the level of July (6.65 percent), and after that the parameter went up again.

In January 2023, the average increase in the housing loan rate was 1.2 percentage points, and in February it was 0.19 percentage points. At the same time, according to the results of the third month of this year, analysts estimated the average rate for the primary real estate market at 5.5-5.7 percent, and for the secondary one at 10.3 percent. Specialists explained the increase in the average mortgage rate at the beginning of this year by the completion of subsidized programs from developers with near-zero rates, as well as a change in the terms of the preferential program from seven to eight percent.

Analysts predicted that in April the growth of the average rate will slow down against the backdrop of a shift in demand for “family” mortgages and market adaptation to new mortgage conditions from the developer, and in the future, given a favorable macroeconomic environment, it may stop altogether.

In April, VTB experts concluded that in March 2023, the issuance of mortgages in Russia increased by a quarter compared to February. According to them, in the first month of spring, sales of housing loans in the country exceeded 530 billion rubles.