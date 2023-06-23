Singer Anna Sedokova earned 18 million rubles selling clothes under the La Story brand

The amount of earnings of the singer Anna Sedokova on the sale of things under her own brand La Story has been revealed. The corresponding financial report is published on the website Rusprofile.

It is known that the assortment of the mentioned brand includes outerwear, dresses and T-shirts, as well as suits and sweatshirts designed by the performer herself. The cost of goods varies from 2500 to 25 thousand rubles. The celebrity opened this company in 2016.

According to Rusprofile, the revenue of the La Story brand amounted to 18 million rubles in 2022.

