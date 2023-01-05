Reuters: US to include 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in military aid package for Kyiv, to be made public on January 6

The United States will include about 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) in a new military assistance package for Ukraine, which will be made public on Friday, January 6. Such information to the agency Reuters disclosed by two American officials.

On Wednesday, January 4, the White House reported that in the coming days and weeks, the United States plans to supply Ukraine with new military assistance. Washington’s new military aid packages to Kyiv may include additional HIMARS MLRS installations.