CBI is still investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Many people, including the family of Sushant, have called it murder. While the Mumbai Police suicided it. Sushant’s post-mortem report also revealed that he died of suffocation due to hanging. His viscera report also said that no chemical or poison was found in his body. But late Monday night, the forensic team of AIIMS has submitted its report to the CBI.

In this report, it has been claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput has not died from poison. The AIIMS report said that poison was not found in his body. Along with this, the forensic team has also questioned the post-mortem report at Cooper Hospital. Now CBI is studying this report. And matching it with our investigation.

Question on Cooper hospital report

According to the information received, Cooper Hospital has not given a clean chit in this report of AIIMS. The AIIMS report said that the Cooper Hospital did not add timings to the post-mortem report. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, chairman of the medical team, said that some legal approaches have to be seen for the final report.

Full stop on death by poison

At the same time, after coming out of this report, there has been a full stop on all those speculations, in which it was said that Sushant has been killed. AIIMS has confirmed that Sushant has not died of poison. There is no foul play of any kind.

CBI is investigating on many aspects

Earlier, a CBI spokesperson said, “In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting a professional investigation and all aspects are being looked into and no aspect has been ruled out so far.” ”

