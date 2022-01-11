During the talks on strategic stability in Geneva, representatives of the Russian delegation carefully explained to the United States their proposals on security. The details of the meeting were revealed in a conversation with RIA News a source close to the negotiations.

“At the talks, the Russian delegation chewed up our proposal. To avoid any misunderstandings, ”the agency’s interlocutor clarified.

According to him, the American side promised to provide its responses to Moscow’s initiatives in writing. It is expected that Russia will be able to receive it next week.

On January 10, in Geneva, negotiations were held on guarantees of security and strategic stability between the delegations of Russia and the United States. As the official representative of the State Department clarified, in total, the discussion between the officials of the two countries lasted about 7.5 hours.

Summing up the results, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow is not confident that Washington will fulfill the legally formalized agreements on security guarantees if the parties conclude an agreement. He also noted that the negotiations were long and difficult.