Most of the millionaires out of almost 600 who won the New Year’s drawing of the Russian Lotto lottery appeared in Moscow. About it RIA News told in the distributor of tickets “Stoloto”.

So, in the capital of Russia 113 people became lottery millionaires, in St. Petersburg – 45. Another million rubles each won 22 residents of Bashkiria, 21 residents of the Krasnodar Territory. 15 lottery winners turned out to be in the Moscow and Sverdlovsk regions, another 14 people live in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug.

Another 593 participants were able to close all 30 numbers at the same time on the 68th move. They shared the remaining 419 million prizes. Each of them eventually became the owner of more than 706 thousand rubles. According to Stoloto, more than 11.7 million tickets were won.

On January 1, Russia set a historical record for state lotteries: 581 lottery millionaires appeared in the country in one day. In total, more than two billion rubles were drawn, of which 1 billion rubles fell on large prizes.

A year earlier, a resident of Moscow won a billion rubles in the “Russian Lotto” lottery. This is the first case in the history of Russia of such a drawing. The festive draw took place on January 1, with over 53 million lottery tickets participating. The winning coupon was purchased in Moscow for 100 rubles. 99 Russians became millionaires after the New Year’s lottery.