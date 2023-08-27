Rospotrebnadzor revealed details about the possible danger of air conditioners. Department specialists warnedthat one of the most serious threats associated with air conditioners is legionella infection.

“This is an acute infectious disease caused by various types of legionella, characterized by fever, its severe course, damage to the lungs (bilateral pneumonia), central nervous system, and digestive organs,” they explained.

Most often, this disease is associated with lung damage, but in severe cases, hematuria and acute renal failure develop.

“Legionnaire bacteria are able to multiply in the water contained in the air conditioning system and enter the human body through airborne droplets and airborne dust,” the department said.

To minimize the threat to health, Rospotrebnadzor recommended that maintenance and cleaning of air conditioning and ventilation systems be carried out in a timely manner, and that relevant instructions and requirements be followed.

