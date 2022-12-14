Izvestia: the buyer of Zara, Bershka and Pull & Bear in Russia Daher will open local brands

The buyer of the domestic business of the Inditex group (brands Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear and others), Daher will open local clothing brands specifically for Russia. Some of the goods will be sewn by domestic enterprises, write Izvestia, citing a source in the government.

The Lebanese company Daher will launch local brands for Russians, but there will be fewer of them than Inditex. Eight brands of the company were present in Russia: Zara, Zara Home, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Oysho, Stradivarius and Uterque. Under the new brands will also begin to produce clothing and footwear.

At the same time, Inditex goods will no longer be sold in Russia both in stationary and online retail. It is noted that the network has closed about 500 stores in the country. When a retailer runs out of stocks of goods in warehouses, they will no longer be sold on marketplaces.

Soyuzlegprom President Andrei Razbrodin said that Daher representatives have not yet discussed with domestic factories the tailoring of their clothes in Russia. In his opinion, it is profitable to produce such goods in the country.

“We expect that in the future, Western brands may be interested in Russian capacities for tailoring collections instead of traditional China precisely because of the logistical convenience,” he said.

On October 25, it became known that Inditex agreed to sell the Russian division to the Lebanese franchisee Daher Group.