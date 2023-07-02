Dmitry Kiselev said that Wagner PMC received 858 billion rubles under government contracts

The private military company (PMC) “Wagner” of Yevgeny Prigozhin received over 858 billion rubles under contracts concluded with the state. Such data on the turnover was revealed by the presenter of the TV channel “Russia 1” Dmitry Kiselev on the air of the Vesti Nedeli program.

In addition, according to his information, the Concord holding provided services worth 845 billion rubles. “This does not mean that they have earned so much, but it still speaks of the scale of the business and the scale of ambitions,” the journalist noted.

Related materials:

On July 1, it became known that the sign was removed from the building of the Wagner Center PMC in St. Petersburg, where searches had been carried out a week earlier against the backdrop of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s rebellion. Prior to this, it was stated that the organization continues to work as usual.

On the evening of June 23, Prigozhin accused the Russian Defense Ministry of strikes against his units. The fighters of the company occupied the building of the headquarters of the Southern Military District in the center of Rostov-on-Don, and also moved towards Moscow. After that, a criminal case was opened against the head of the group under the article on organizing a rebellion.

Later, the head of the PMC, after negotiations with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, agreed to stop the movement of columns on Russian territory and return them to field camps. The case against Prigozhin was dismissed.