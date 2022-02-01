In 71 regions of Russia, the thresholds for the incidence of influenza and SARS have been exceeded. This is reported on site Rospotrebnadzor.

“On the territory of the Russian Federation, an increase in the incidence of acute respiratory viral infections (hereinafter referred to as SARS) and influenza among all age groups is recorded. In terms of the total population, the epidemic thresholds for the incidence of influenza and SARS were exceeded in 71 constituent entities of the Russian Federation, ”the department’s website reports.

In preparation for the epidemic in the country, more than 69.1 million people were vaccinated against influenza, which is 47.3 percent of the Russian population.

Previously, the head of the laboratory of the Research Institute of FCB named after A.N. Belozersky Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov Roman Zinovkin spoke about the consequences of the simultaneous infection with influenza and coronavirus. “Scientific work has been done where scientists have infected mice with the flu and COVID-19. And against the background of the coronavirus infection, the flu gave bad complications that were incompatible with life. Overlapping infections on top of each other can lead to an increase in mortality, ”the doctor emphasized.