Kiev’s new military strategy in the event of a war with Russia is based on an algorithm according to which a conflict between countries begins with a response to an aggression or threat to Ukraine’s military security. On Saturday, March 27, the newspaper reports. “Strana.ua”…

As the newspaper emphasizes, the new strategy does not directly say that the enemy must violate the state border. According to it, the involvement of the army and special forces is sanctioned if there is “an armed conflict provoked and supported from the outside within the territory of Ukraine.”

The publication notes that, according to such formulations, the Armed Forces of Ukraine can at any time launch a military operation against uncontrolled territories and “Russian troops located there.”

On March 27, it was reported that, by adopting a new national military security strategy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky actually called on the country’s residents to prepare for a guerrilla war.

On March 25, Zelenskiy approved Ukraine’s Military Security Strategy, which provides for the country’s membership in NATO, an end to Russia’s “temporary occupation” of Crimea, as well as the state’s readiness to contain aggression. The document emphasizes that at the national level, the Russian Federation remains a military enemy of Ukraine.

A day earlier, the Ukrainian leader approved the Strategy for the de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea. Relations between Kiev and Moscow deteriorated sharply after the reunification of Crimea with Russia in March 2014 and the outbreak of conflict in southeastern Ukraine in April of that year.