During the May holidays, a new scheme of deceiving Russians through the Booking.com booking service was recorded. Those wishing to rent a house or rent a hotel room received a fake link to pay for the reservation, through which the scammers transferred funds to their own account and received payment information at their disposal. This is reported by Izvestia.

A Booking.com spokesperson said the service is going through a series of procedures to check properties before they appear on the platform. Also, experts monitor and block suspicious activities on the site around the clock.

According to Alexander Dvoryansky, Director of Communications at Infosecurity a Softline Company, the scheme with fake websites to pay for any purchases in the network remains relevant. Thus, attackers create a fake portal that looks very similar to the real one, while the cost of services or goods can be significantly lower than the market value. The specialist noted that most often scammers call for instant action so that the user makes an impulsive decision without checking the information.

In April, it was reported that the most popular way of deceiving Russians when booking trips around the country was the creation of fake sites for booking accommodation and selling air tickets. As the experts explained, the attackers became more active by the beginning of the tourist season inside the country – they began to offer more often to book tours to non-existent hotels and sanatoriums at an allegedly favorable price.