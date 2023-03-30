Thursday, March 30, 2023
Ericsson's general meeting did not grant discharge from liability to part of the company's board

March 30, 2023
Disclaimer | Ericsson’s general meeting did not grant discharge from liability to part of the company’s board

Ericsson’s shareholders are unhappy with the way the company has handled a possible bribery case in Iraq a few years ago.

Swedish the shareholders of network equipment manufacturer Ericsson did not grant discharge from liability for the majority of the company’s board members from last year.

Ericsson’s annual general meeting was held on Wednesday in Stockholm.

According to Ericsson’s press release, the general meeting granted discharge to two members of the company’s board of directors, but voted against the other board members and Ericsson’s CEO Börje Ekholm against the granting of a discharge.

More than a tenth of Ericsson’s shareholders voted against granting the exemption from liability.

Not granting a disclaimer is rare in large listed companies.

Not granting a disclaimer is rare in large listed companies.

Last year’s general meeting also doubted the discharge of liability from the company’s board and CEO.

