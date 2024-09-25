Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

The Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee has issued a “warning” penalty to Al-Nasr and Shabab Al-Ahli clubs, respectively, due to the behaviour of the fans in the two teams’ matches against Al-Wasl and Al-Wahda, within the “third round” of the ADNOC Professional League.

The Disciplinary Committee, in its regular meeting, headed by Counselor Saeed Al-Houti, warned Al-Nasr Club because of “its fans throwing liquid bottles at the opposing team’s players inside the stadium,” during the “derby” match against host Al-Wasl 1-3 in the third round of the league.

The committee issued a “warning” penalty to Shabab Al-Ahli Club, due to its fans using “smoking canisters” during the “Knights” match against its guest Al-Wahda 5-4.

The Disciplinary Committee issued a “warning” to Ajman Club due to the behaviour of its fans towards the referee of the match between “Al-Burtuqali” and Shabab Al-Ahli 1-2 in the second round of the league.

Disciplinary sanctions for “crowd behaviour” range from a warning, to fines.

Bani Yas and Al Nasr clubs topped the list of “disciplined behaviour” in the last season 2023-2024, respectively, with the two clubs’ records free of any financial fines in 5 professional competitions, including “President’s Cup, ADNOC Professional League, UAE Super Cup, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup, and Professional League Under 21.”

The value of financial fines on professional clubs decreased by 44% last season, as the total financial fines for the 2023-2024 season reached about 973 thousand dirhams, compared to 2,183,000 million dirhams at the end of the 2022-2023 season.