Discipline | The document reveals the reasons for the firing of the Migri boss

New information is revealed about the dismissal of Raimo Pyysalo, director of personnel at the Finnish Immigration Service. The justifications became clear when HS reviewed the agency’s disciplinary decisions over a five-year period.

The Immigration Office The dismissal of the (Migri) human resources director last fall was based on a multigenerational chain of events and highly inflamed personal relationships.

The police have also been needed to clear up the mess. Human Resources Director Raimo Pyysalo among other things, he made a request for an investigation of his subordinate, which turned out to be unfounded, and Migri, in turn, asked the police to investigate the dispute concerning Pyysalo’s travel expenses. The prosecutor considered in August 2024 that Pyysalo was not guilty of fraud.